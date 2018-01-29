HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Children facing difficult struggles took a ride to remember at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Sunday.

The Miami Speedway teamed up with Prestige Imports Lamborghini to host “Ride 2 Revive” at the car racing venue.

Happy to host Ride2Revive again this year! Prestige Imports bringing smiles through miles all day today! 😃 pic.twitter.com/0XUIGRYu1S — Homestead-Miami (@HomesteadMiami) January 28, 2018

Hundreds of children battling life-threatening illnesses hit high speeds and crossed the finish line in style. They raced around in exotic cars, had their faces painted and even had the chance to draw on a Lamborghini.

“Customers, friends, dealers have all gotten together with our family and team from Prestige Imports Lamborghini Miami to deliver miles of smiles on the road to recovery,” said Prestige Imports CEO Brett David.

Some of the children attending the event came from Israel to enjoy a ride in some hot wheels.

