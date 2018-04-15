Children battling cancer hit runway in ‘dream job’ attire in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation hosted its second annual Fort Lauderdale Fashion Funds the Cure event, Saturday.

The special occasion made it possible for South Florida children battling cancer to dress as their dream job and make their debut on the runway.

“This allows us to let them have a great time and show their spirit and their bravery in front of everybody by walking on the catwalk in fun clothes and as their dream,” said event chair Ricky Huff.

“It’s great to see the kids walking down the aisle with somebody who represents what they want to be when they grow up. It’s a terrific and heart-warming event,” said guest Joe Deluca.

Proceeds for the event will fund research for better and safer cancer treatment.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.