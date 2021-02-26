Child transported after reported shooting at US1 Discount Mall in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has been transported to the hospital following a reported shooting at a flea market in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at the US1 Discount Mall, located at 18901 South Dixie Highway, just after 2 p.m.

Rescue officials said a pediatric victim was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The victim’s age has not yet been released.

