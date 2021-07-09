CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics responded to a home in Coral Springs after a 12 year-old nearly drowned.

The child apparently suffered a traumatic injury while swimming in the pool, Friday, as the frantic call for help came from Northwest 78th Terrace and 40th Street.

When fire rescue arrived, CPR was in the process.

The child was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

The child’s condition remains unknown.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.