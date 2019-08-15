Child taken to hospital after moped crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was taken to the hospital after a moped crash in Miami Gardens.

The 6 year-old girl was riding on a moped with an adult when they crashed trying to avoid hitting a dog in the street, along Northwest 161st Street near 25th Avenue, Thursday.

Miami Gardens Police said the child was standing up and not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The child suffered head injuries and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

