Child rushed to hospital after being shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a child was shot in Miami early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, it happened along Northwest 12th Avenue and 66th Street.

The child was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

At this point it is unknown if police have anyone in custody.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.