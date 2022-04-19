DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old boy missing from Deerfield Beach.

Officials said Jenavious Janvier was last seen Monday, April 18, at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 700 Northwest 40th Street in Deerfield Beach.

Janvier is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 70 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red uniform polo shirt, long khaki pants, gray shoes and a Fortnite backpack.

Anyone with information on Janvier’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP(4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.