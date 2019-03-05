Child, man hospitalized after Hallandale Beach shooting; at least 2 detained

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken at least two men into custody after a shooting in Hallandale Beach sent a man and a 9-year-old boy to the hospital.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Hallandale Beach Police responded to Foster Park, in the area of Foster Road and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as officers took two men into custody. One of the subjects was seen sitting on a sidewalk in handcuffs.

“We have people that we do have detained right now, and we are continuing to ask questions so that we can obtain the correct story,” said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Rashana Dabney-Donovan.

#BREAKING: This shooting scene in #HallandaleBeach has several streets closed in the area of Foster Rd and NW 6th and 7th Avenues. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/GI6bKSaWSo — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 5, 2019

7News cameras later captured a silver Mazda with the rear window blown out.

“I know that there were multiple shots. I do not have the information as to where they were hit at this time,” said Dabney-Donovan.

Paramedics transported the two victims to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

In the case of the adult victim, he drove himself to a location in Hollywood, and from there, rescue crews took him to the hospital.

Cameras captured crews as they took the victims into the hospital.

K-9 units were seen going house to house near the scene of the shooting just after 4 p.m.

Officers were also seen picking up evidence at a nearby house.

