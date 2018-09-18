Child killed, 7 hurt after 3 vehicles crash in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One child has been killed and seven other people have been injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to detectives, a young girl, between the ages of 6 and 10 years old, was killed in a three-vehicle crash near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 163rd Street, at around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash involved a black Nissan Maxima traveling south on North Miami Avenue, a blue Honda CR-V that was heading west and gray Nissan Altima traveling east on 163rd Street.

All three vehicles collided in the intersection. It is not clear how the crash happened.

“It’s like I heard something, and I saw the car was flipping up,” said a witness who lives nearby. “I don’t know how the car comes to the child.”

“No surprise that it happened,” said a driver passing by who did not want to be identified. “It impacts you because, obviously, it’s not something that you would like to witness whatsoever. It’s very, very hard, and especially now that I just find out that it’s a child deceased here. Trust me, it breaks my heart.”

Police are now investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.