Child killed, 5 others injured in multi-vehicle crash

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a child was killed and five other people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Florida.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that the crash occurred Friday afternoon near Silver Springs.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a semitrailer lost control and struck a van and a pickup truck, throwing debris at a man riding a motorcycle. Investigators say child who was killed had been riding in the van.

The five injured include adults and children. The were taken to hospital in Gainesville and Ocala.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.