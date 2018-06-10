Child killed, 2 others hospitalized after West Palm Beach mobile home fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 7-year-old child was killed and two other children were rushed to the hospital after, officials said, fast-moving flames tore through their mobile home in West Palm Beach, Sunday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the Holiday Ranch Mobile Home Park, located along South Military Trail, at around 9:15 a.m.

First responders pronounced one of the children dead at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the two others, ages 8 and 9 years old, to a local hospital. From there, they were taken to the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Burn Center, where doctors are doing all theny can to help them.

According to multiple reports, the children’s father and neighbors were able to save two of the young victims by smashing a window and pulling them out. However, the flames were too intense to reach the 7-year-old, who was trapped in a bedroom.

“It’s shocking. You want to be a hero, you want to be saving people’s lives, you wish you could do everything that you can, but when something’s, like, that dangerous, you’re risking your life, for sure,” said neighbor Cesar Morales, “because things are happening in a matter of seconds.

Photographs taken at the scene capture the charred remnants of the mobile home, burned and blackened, reduced to rubble and ash.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The severity of the survivors’ burns and injuries was unknown as of 11 p.m. on Sunday.

