Child injured, dog killed following dog attack in Miami Beach

A child has been injured and a dog has died after a dog attacked the child and the dog while out for a walk in their Miami Beach neighborhood.

The attack happened in the area of North Bay Road and 51st Street at around 3 p.m., Thursday.

Surveillance video shows 6-year-old Nili riding a scooter with her babysitter alongside Mendi, their family pet.

A large dog then could be seen knocking down the girl riding the scooter, biting her and then violently shaking and killing Mendi.

The 6-year-old was taken to the emergency room with a puncture wound.

This is the second time the same dog has attacked in the neighborhood, and the Ressler family said it is past time for the dog to leave the area.

“Nothing is going to fix this and erase this from my mind and my kids’ minds, but I think that for the sake of our neighborhood that this dog needs to be removed from the neighborhood,” Vanessa Ressler said. “It’s not safe, and it’s not fair, but there is really no, there’s no fixing it.”

The dog that attacked escaped from a neighbor’s yard.

Miami Beach Police and animal control are involved in the incident’s investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.