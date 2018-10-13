Child, infant found dead in Pompano Beach apartment fire

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to an apartment blaze that claimed the lives of a child and an infant in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units were called to the scene of a residential structure fire at 1830 N.E. 48th Street, at 9:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said firefighters arrived to smoke and flames billowing from a third floor apartment. Firefighters conducted a search of the apartment after extinguishing the flames, and discovered a 5-month-old girl and 5-year-old girl dead inside a bedroom.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, neighbors who noticed the fire attempted to go inside the apartment but were unsuccessful due to heavy smoke.

PBFR inspectors and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

