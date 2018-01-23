Child in critical condition after car crash in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after two cars collided in Hialeah Gardens, Tuesday

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. along Hialeah Gardens Boulevard and West Okeechobee Road.

FHP has not confirmed the child’s age.

Officials said the incident was not a hit-and-run.

