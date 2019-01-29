Child hospitalized following incident at Gator Park in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews transported a child and his mother to the hospital following an incident at Gator Park in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the 24000 block of Southwest Eighth Street, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as the child was treated and placed on a gurney with his mother after riding on an airboat.

Officials first received reports of a gator bite, but the call was cancelled.

It is still unknown how he was injured, but the child appeared to have a bandage on his hand. However, the extent of his injury is unknown.

