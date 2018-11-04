Male juvenile hospitalized after drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a male juvenile to the hospital after the victim was shot in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 6000 block of Northwest 20th Avenue, Sunday evening.

According to investigators, a person from inside a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, striking the victim in the hip. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim by ground to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

