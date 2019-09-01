Child hospitalized after possible lightning strike in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a child to the hospital after they were possibly struck by lightning in Miami Shores.

Miami Shores Police, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 100 block of Northeast 102nd Street, just after 3:45 p.m., Sunday.

MDFR officials said the call came in as a pediatric patient struck by lightning but have not confirmed this was a lightning strike.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in unknown condition. Officials said the patient is under 12 years old but did not specify their age or gender.

They said there is a possible second patient being transported but have provided no further details.

