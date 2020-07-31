Child hospitalized after nearly drowning in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child has been transported to the hospital after nearly drowning in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the Bonanza Equestrian Center, located in the area of Southwest 123rd Avenue and 56th Street, just after 11 a.m., Friday.

The pediatric patient was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition, according to police.

The victim’s age has not yet been released.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where several police cruisers could be seen parked outside of the center.

