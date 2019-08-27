Child hospitalized after being struck by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a car in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Sunrise Middle School, located in the area of Northeast 14th Street and 17th Way on Tuesday morning.

She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

The driver behind the wheel of the car stayed on scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police continue to investigate.

