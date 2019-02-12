Child hospitalized after being hit by car in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young student had to be hospitalized after being struck in the street by a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Schools Police units responded to the scene outside Kelsey L. Pharr Elementary School, along the 2000 block of Northwest 46th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said an employee of the school struck the student, who suffered minor injuries from the impact.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported the child to an area hospital as a precaution.

