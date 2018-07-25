Child found safe after car stolen in Hallandale Beach, thief at large

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have found a 4-year-old who was inside a car that was stolen in Hallandale Beach.

According to officials, the car with the child inside was stolen in Hallandale Beach near Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 56th Avenue. The car and child were then later found near Southwest 28th Street and 51st Terrace.

Detectives are now searching for the person who stole the car.

A description of the thief is not yet available. However, if you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

