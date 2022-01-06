PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A child is now fighting to survive after a car struck her as she crossed the street on a bicycle.

A white SUV could be seen totaled in the distance after colliding with a post.

7News was told that the driver was also taken to the hospital.

The driver remained on scene until being transported.

The accident occurred at Northwest 136th and 10th Street in Pembroke Pines near Lakeside Elementary, just before 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

The child is a student at the elementary school.

“The vehicle was traveling westbound on Northwest 10th Street when it ran a stop sign at the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and 136th Avenue,” said Pembroke Pines Police Sgt. Christian Roger.

That was when a little girl was hit by the vehicle while crossing the street with her bike.

One witness said they heard a loud crash, which made them come out. They then saw the horrific scene of the car damaged against the street and the child lying on the sidewalk.

“What’s worse is that it’s next to a school, this could have been many more tragedies,” said another witness.

The child was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition.

“It’s a very hard moment right now for families and the community. It’s so sad,” said another witness.

