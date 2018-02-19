Child dies in Fort Lauderdale apartment fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight Fort Lauderdale apartment fire claimed the life of a child.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the fire began on the first floor at around midnight, Monday, near 1045 NE 8th Ave. Fire rescue crews reported people were trapped.

A neighbor said he went inside and saw gray smoke and flames. He added that three other children made it out safely with their mother.

A child died as a result of the fire, but officials have yet to confirm the child’s age.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

