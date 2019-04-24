Child dies after receiving burns, Miami Gardens man charged with abuse, molesting second child

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens man has been arrested and charged with the abuse of one child and the molestation of another.

According to Miami Gardens Police, officers responded to a home near Northwest 27th Avenue and 191st Street, Sunday, after receiving a call regarding a 4-year-old boy who suffered burns.

4 YO Miami Gardens child has died days after police say he suffered devastating injuries and burns while in the care of his mother’s boyfriend. @wsvn Live reports this afternoon on 7 News pic.twitter.com/jBs23evE9d — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) April 24, 2019

Investigators say the child was left in the care of 23-year-old Khalil Malik Jabali, who left the boy alone in the bathroom after he soiled his clothes while sleeping.

Detectives say Jabali prepared a bowl of hot water in the bathroom and left, only to return and find that the child had sustained severe burns from the bowl of hot water.

Police say Jabali and the boy’s mother rushed him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where, according to family members, he later died.

Jabali was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse. However, police said during the investigation, the boy’s 6-year-old sibling was interviewed, and as a result Jabali was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child less than 12 years of age.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to help the family cover the costs of the 4-year-old’s funeral. To donate, click here.

