LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A child is in critical condition after a bad crash in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash along the 3300 block of West Sunrise Boulevard at around 5 p.m., Friday.

Two adults and two children were injured in the crash.

One of the children injured is said to be in critical condition.

