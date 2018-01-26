Child battling cancer gets VIP treatment at Florida Keys’ ‘Theater of the Sea’

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — A child battling cancer had his wish granted during a visit to the Florida Keys, Friday.

Daniel and his family took a trip from Austin, Texas to visit the “Theater of the Sea” in Islamorada to spend time with a group of sea lions thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The 5-year-old, who is battling blood cancer, chose the destination after previously visiting it on vacation.

He was excited to return, but he had to finish treatment first.

“Being able to tell him that there is something that he really loved, that he was going to be able to do that as soon as it was done and have him look forward to it — being able to give that to him is amazing,” said his mother, Kathy Lampkin.

On Daniel’s first trip, a sea lion painted him a picture that he has since placed on his bedroom wall.

During his latest visit, Daniel relived all the magic with a VIP behind-the-scenes experience and even got a kiss from a sea lion.

