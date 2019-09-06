Child among 3 transported after SW Miami-Dade rollover crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A child and two other victims have been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located in the area of Southwest 142nd Avenue and 56th Street just after 6:30 a.m., Friday.

Officials said a pediatric victim had to be extricated from one of the vehicles and was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The two other victims were transported to local area hospitals in unknown condition.

The victims’ ages have not been released.

