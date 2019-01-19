Child airlifted after ATV crash in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have airlifted a child to the hospital after the victim was injured in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle in Florida City.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 16th Street and Fifth Court, just after 4:45 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the ATV and another vehicle collided.

Paramedics airlifted the young patient to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

It remains unknown whether the child was riding in the ATV or was a passenger in the other vehicle.

Officials have not provided further details about the crash.

The incident takes place as hundreds of bikers are taking to the streets of South Florida in dirt bikes, four-wheelers and other off-road vehicles as part of the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” movement to protest gun violence.

Earlier this week, authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties issued a warning to riders stressing they will be enforcing a zero tolerance policy to such activities.

