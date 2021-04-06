Chihuahua missing from Miami grooming business reunited with family

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami family is overjoyed after being reunited with their missing Chihuahua.

Six-year-old Hershey was found on Tuesday morning.

Hershey went missing from Ana’s Pet Grooming on Southwest Eighth Street and 67th Avenue, last Friday.

The family put up more than 1,000 flyers and offered a $2,000 reward.

