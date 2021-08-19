TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Visitors to Busch Gardens will soon be able to enjoy Chick-fil-A while touring the park.

The park and restaurant are teaming up to open a location inside Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

New neighbors are moooving in🐄 This fall, get ready to enjoy your favorite food items from Chick-fil-A! Nestled in the Jungala area of the park, the all-new restaurant will offer a selection of Chick-fil-A lunch & dinner items. Stay tuned on our social channels as we share more! pic.twitter.com/0kesXKD6hq — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) August 19, 2021

The restaurant will offer restaurant and dinner items.

According to Fox 13, the restaurant will replace what used to be the Bengal Bistro in the Jungala area of Busch Gardens, near the tigers and orangutans.

Although the park is open seven days a week, the restaurant will only be open on Monday through Sunday.

Fox 13 reports the location will open in the fall.

