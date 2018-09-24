Chick-fil-A surprises longtime customer with free food for life on 100th birthday

(WSVN) - One loyal Chick-fil-A customer got a heartwarming surprise for his 100th birthday.

Mr. Steve has been visiting his local Chick-fil-A in Tampa, every week for the last 20 years. So on his special day, the staff wanted to show him their appreciation.

“Mr. Steve, we want to give you Chick-fil-A for the rest of your life!” said one employee. “So no more 50 percent off; you’re getting free.”

“I think this is just one great surprise for me,” said Mr.Steve. “I didn’t expect anything like this.”

Employees say there was a time when Mr. Steve would come in every day, sat in the same booth and rotated between the same orders. However, at 99 he suffered a fall and now depends on his son to bring him in once a week.

Still at 100 years old, he is going strong. Mr. Steve’s family and friends say he makes everyone’s day a little brighter when he walks in.

“It’s so heartwarming to watch his effect on everyone here,” said a Chick-fil-A employee. “I mean at 100 years old, you’d think his memory is pretty limited, and being a Chick-fil-A worker, I feel like I should be an insignificant part of his life, but for whatever reason, he makes everyone here feel loved and welcome.”

Now that he’s receiving free food for life, Mr. Steve says he will be back in every day.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.