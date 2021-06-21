(WSVN) - Chick-fil-A is looking to hire an additional 200 team members.
The company announced a hiring event set for Friday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The events will take place at 22 different locations across South Florida, and any applicant who visit during the event will be provided with an application and will be interviewed onsite.
The company said each restaurant’s execution could look different, and certain protocols will be in place to help protect the applicant and staff.
The events will take place at the following locations:
Broward
Chick-fil-A Broward Mall
8000 W Broward Blvd Ste 5005
Plantation, FL 33388
Chick-fil-A Davie North
1900 S University Dr
Davie, FL 33324
Chick-fil-A Pines and Flamingo
12203 Pines Blvd
Pembroke, FL 33026
Chick-fil-A Weston
15990 SW 41st St
Davie, FL 33331
Chick-fil-A Hillsboro and Powerline
3648 W Hillsboro Blvd
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Chick-fil-A Coconut Creek
4670 N State Road 7
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Chick-fil-A Coral Springs
1341 N University Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Chick-fil-A Pompano Beach
2250 N Federal Hwy
Pompano, FL 33062
Chick-fil-A Pembroke Lakes Mall
11401 Pines Blvd Ste 466
Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Chick-fil-A The Fountains of Miramar
3211 SW 160th Ave
Miramar, FL 33027
Chick-fil-A Lauderhill
8190 W Commercial Blvd
Tamarac, FL 33351
Chick-fil-A Fort Lauderdale
2650 N Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
Chick-fil-A Sawgrass Square
12600 W Sunrise Blvd
Sunrise, FL 33323
Chick-fil-A Davie South
5700 S University Dr
Davie, FL 33328
Miami-Dade
Chick-fil-A Flagler Park
9301 W Flagler St
Miami, FL 33174
Chick-fil-A Hialeah Westland
1600 W 49th St
Hialeah, FL 33012
Chick-fil-A Dadeland Mall
7535 N Kendall Dr Ste 1440A
Miami, FL 33156
Chick-fil-A Doral
3995 NW 107th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Chick-fil-A Miami Lakes
16100 NW 57th Ave
Miami, FL 33014
Chick-fil-A Aventura In-Line
19293 NE 8th Court
Miami, FL 33179
Chick-fil-A Kendall
12100 SW 88th St
Miami, FL 33186
Chick-fil-A River Landing
1410 NW North River Drive
Miami, FL 33125
