(WSVN) - Chick-fil-A is looking to hire an additional 200 team members.

The company announced a hiring event set for Friday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The events will take place at 22 different locations across South Florida, and any applicant who visit during the event will be provided with an application and will be interviewed onsite.

The company said each restaurant’s execution could look different, and certain protocols will be in place to help protect the applicant and staff.

The events will take place at the following locations:

Broward

Chick-fil-A Broward Mall

8000 W Broward Blvd Ste 5005

Plantation, FL 33388

Chick-fil-A Davie North

1900 S University Dr

Davie, FL 33324

Chick-fil-A Pines and Flamingo

12203 Pines Blvd

Pembroke, FL 33026

Chick-fil-A Weston

15990 SW 41st St

Davie, FL 33331

Chick-fil-A Hillsboro and Powerline

3648 W Hillsboro Blvd

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Chick-fil-A Coconut Creek

4670 N State Road 7

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Chick-fil-A Coral Springs

1341 N University Dr

Coral Springs, FL 33071

Chick-fil-A Pompano Beach

2250 N Federal Hwy

Pompano, FL 33062

Chick-fil-A Pembroke Lakes Mall

11401 Pines Blvd Ste 466

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Chick-fil-A The Fountains of Miramar

3211 SW 160th Ave

Miramar, FL 33027

Chick-fil-A Lauderhill

8190 W Commercial Blvd

Tamarac, FL 33351

Chick-fil-A Fort Lauderdale

2650 N Federal Hwy

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

Chick-fil-A Sawgrass Square

12600 W Sunrise Blvd

Sunrise, FL 33323

Chick-fil-A Davie South

5700 S University Dr

Davie, FL 33328

Miami-Dade

Chick-fil-A Flagler Park

9301 W Flagler St

Miami, FL 33174

Chick-fil-A Hialeah Westland

1600 W 49th St

Hialeah, FL 33012

Chick-fil-A Dadeland Mall

7535 N Kendall Dr Ste 1440A

Miami, FL 33156

Chick-fil-A Doral

3995 NW 107th Ave

Doral, FL 33178

Chick-fil-A Miami Lakes

16100 NW 57th Ave

Miami, FL 33014

Chick-fil-A Aventura In-Line

19293 NE 8th Court

Miami, FL 33179

Chick-fil-A Kendall

12100 SW 88th St

Miami, FL 33186

Chick-fil-A River Landing

1410 NW North River Drive

Miami, FL 33125

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.