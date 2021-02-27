Chen Senior Medical Center’s Miami-Dade, Broward locations administering vaccine amid rollout

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More South Florida seniors and frontline workers are receiving their shots of protection this weekend.

Hundreds of at-risk residents, volunteers and health care workers were vaccinated Saturday at Chen Senior Medical Center in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The center’s Broward location is also administering vaccines.

The event was created by the center’s primary care physicians and the Florida Department of Health in order to protect thousands of seniors in underserved communities.

“I’ve been going through a lot, ’cause I do have medical conditions, and just to know I got my vaccine, it means the world to me,” said patient Monsy Martinez, “and I’m very blessed that Chen was able to provide it for me.”

Meanwhile, a scheduled boxing match ended vaccinations early at the Hard Rock Stadium. The site closed at 2 p.m. Those with afternoon appointments were notified to reschedule.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

