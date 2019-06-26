Chemical spill causes road closures in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A muriatic acid spill from a truck has caused several road closures in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the chemical spill around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Pine Tree Drive and 42nd Street have since been closed.

Motorists and residents are advised to avoid the area for the next hour while crews clean up the spill.

It remains unknown how the spill occurred.

