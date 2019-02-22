Chefs prepare for annual SoBe Burger Bash competition

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Beach Food and Wine Festival is in full swing, and one of its biggest events takes place on the beach.

The festival’s annual burger bash will take place Friday night.

Chefs could be seen working overtime prepping and chopping up their creations from the kitchen to the sand on South Beach.

For almost 20 years, the five-day, star-studded festival is filled with celebrities and delicious food and drinks for all who attend.

“Just getting to try a lot of different food that maybe you wouldn’t try from all over the country,” Chef Grace Johnston said.

From beef, to lamb and veggie, there’s a burger for all shapes and sizes.

“You have Angus. You have steak. All types of beef. All different cuts,” Chef Lukus Gipson said.

Plus chefs from all around the world will have their chance to showcase and serve up their signature patties.

“I love juiciness. I love flavor. Savory, sweet, all in one,” Chef Benjamin Goldman said.

As the festival takes on its 18th consecutive year, event goers said there’s no better place to pig out than to do it on South Beach.

“We’re exactly where we are suppose to be. We know how to adapt. We’re ready to go,” Goldman said.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.