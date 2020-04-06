Chef Jose Andres delivers 4K meals to Aventura Hospital

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A celebrity chef helped feed some first responders, doctors and nurses at a South Florida hospital.

World Central Kitchen Chef Jose Andres delivered 4,000 meals to healthcare workers at the Aventura Hospital and Medical Center over the weekend.

The medical professionals showed their appreciation for the non-profit’s donation with smiles and signs saying “Thank You.”

