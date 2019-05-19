Chef Creole honored for contributions to South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida chef was honored during a brunch for his contributions to the local community.

Chef Wilkinson Sejour, also known as Chef Creole, was honored during the Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch in Miami, Saturday.

He was presented with an award in recognition of his contributions to South Florida’s culinary arts scene for over 25 years.

