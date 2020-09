SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big cat was treated to a wellness exam at Zoo Miami.

Koda, an 8-year-old cheetah, underwent X-rays, an ultrasound, scoping, biopsy of the stomach and a dental cleaning on Thursday.

He came back with a clean bill of health, officials said.

