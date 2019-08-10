Cheerleading coach found dead in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a South Florida cheerleading coach is searching for answers, more than a week after he was found dead in his home.

Miami-Dade Police officers found the body of 39-year-old Joany Lobo while performing a welfare check near Southwest 92nd Street and 125th Avenue, Aug. 2.

Lobo’s family said the victim, who was nicknamed “Jo-Jo,” was beloved in his community, and now they want justice.

“The explanation is what we’re trying to seek and find,” said Lourdes Sanchez Breton, Lobo’s cousin. “We have no idea why someone would do something so horrible to such an amazing, great person, and we’re trying to seek who the responsible individual is for this tragedy.”

A GoFundMe page was created for Lobo’s family. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

