Checklist: Stocking up before a storm

(WSVN) - South Florida remains in Tropical Storm Dorian’s projected path, so that means now is the time to prepare. Here’s a breakdown on what you’ll need.

“If you don’t want to deal with that kind of stress, prep early,” said Nicole Krauss, a Publix spokesperson.

Water

Experts recommend at least one gallon of water, per person, per day for at least seven days. Also, don’t forget to stock up on water for your pets.

Food

Be sure you buy easy eats that don’t require cooking. This is key in case a powerful storm knocks out electricity.

“You think about high-protein items being in the canned goods section, but the reality is, now, you should check your granola bars and your cereal boxes,” Krauss said.

If your family includes babies: “Make sure you have enough milk, food, formula ready for them,” Krauss added. “Diapers, wipes, you don’t want them to get off schedule.”

Read labels to identify nutrient-rich foods and look for non-perishables packed with protein — like chicken, turkey and tuna.

Don’t forget the snacks: almonds and trail mixes are good go-to items.

First-aid

Make sure your prescriptions are filled, especially if you have a serious medical condition.

“If you’re not sure how much medicine or supplies, consult with your physician,” said former Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Greg May. “The bottom line: when you’re told to prepare, you should prepare.”

It’s also good to have bandages, a first-aid kit and over-the-counter pain medicine as well as other medicines to last at least two weeks in case of an emergency.

Keep in mind that emergency crews and hospitals often get overwhelmed, so it’s important to make sure you have a true emergency before going to the emergency room or calling 911.

Important documents

It’s important to keep your important documents dry and in a safe place. This includes insurance cards, medical records, bank numbers, credit card numbers, copies of social security cards and birth certificates. Another good idea is making a copy of your car, house and office keys.

Electronics

Since power is likely to go out during a storm, you should buy batteries and even a battery-powered weather radio to stay up-to-date on the latest information from officials.

Transportation

To prevent being stranded, make sure your car is topped off with gas. Power outages can disrupt a gas station’s ability to provide fuel. There may also be gas shortages.

“Whether we have a storm or not, it’s better to be prepared,” Miami Shores resident Mercedes Gonzalez said.

