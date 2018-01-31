Charred human remains found on side of the road in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found burning on the side of the road in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Both the Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the gruesome discovery, near Northwest 12th Avenue and 142nd Street, just after 8 p.m., Wednesday.

According to investigators, the body was burned so badly, that it was still smoldering from the blaze upon their arrival.

“It’s just something that you don’t want to see in your neighborhood at night time,” said one local.

The age and gender of the person remains unknown, but police said the body appears to be that of an adult.

Neighbors said the crimes they have witnessed in their community lately are getting worse.

“It’s sad to see this kind of thing happen anywhere, but that it happened in my neighborhood makes it even worse,” said witness Don Bartels. “Now people could dump anything here. It started out as a trash pile, then burnt cars, and now we’re seeing corpses. What’s next?”

As police try to figure out how and why this happened, locals are hoping the violence stops.

“I’m freaked out, but I’m definitely concerned about the whole situation, you know,” said Bartels. “Something needs to be done.”

“You don’t know who could have did it, and they could be out there,” said the local. “Could be a murderer out on the loose.”

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on who or what caused this fire, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

