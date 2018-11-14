Charles Drew Family Resource Center evacuated due to bomb threat

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Charles Drew Family Resource Center in Pompano Beach has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school, located at 2600 NW 9th Court after the building recieved a phone threat.

The school has been evacuated and the bomb squad is now headed to the scene.

