Charging hoverboard sparks North Lauderdale house fire; family displaced

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in North Lauderdale went up in flames after, officials said, a charging hoverboard caught fire.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 6700 block of Boulevard of Champions, just after 1 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said the hoverboard had been left charging overnight in a bedroom when it started to overheat and ignited.

The home suffered significant damage, especially to the ceiling. Cellphone video captured the extent of the damage to the interior of the residence.

No one was hurt.

The family has been displaced. The American Red Cross has stepped in to assist them.

