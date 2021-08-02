MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges have been filed in the rough arrest on Miami Beach that left five police officers relieved of duty.

At least one of the five officers is expected to face criminal charges for his involvement.

On July 26, police were chasing a man on a scooter when the suspect went into the Royal Palm Hotel on Collins Avenue.

As they took him into custody, officers also arrested and allegedly punched another man who was recording the arrest.

The officers are now off the job as officials investigate their use of force.

The State Attorney’s Office is set to announce the charges on Monday.

