MIAMI (WSVN) - A teacher arrested and accused of having had sexual relations with a 16-year-old student is off the hook.

Prosecutors dropped charges against 27-year-old Aaron Hamid due to a lack of evidence.

He taught at John A. Ferguson Sr. High School and was fired in 2021.

The district said he has not appealed that decision.

