Charges dropped against woman accused of sexually battering 14-year-old sister

MIAMI (WSVN) - All charges have been dropped against a foreign exchange student accused of sexually battering her 14-year-old sister.

On Thursday, Marta San Jose faced a judge, who ruled all charges be dropped against her.

San Jose’s lawyer says her client is now focused on re-building her life.

Police arrested the 21-year-old student last June, when she was accused of helping her late husband rape her 14-year-old sister.

San Jose’s 50-year-old husband, Dale Leary, later died in an what appeared to be a suicide-pact with his ex-wife at their Cutler Bay home. Leary’s ex-wife survived.

