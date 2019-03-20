Charges dropped against South Miami-Dade woman in viral rough arrest video

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges have been dropped against a South Florida woman involved in a rough arrest caught on video.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence against Dyma Loving, Wednesday.

Loving was captured on video being pushed up against a fence in a South Miami-Dade neighborhood and put in a headlock by an officer.

Prosecutors said the charges could not be supported by the evidence.

Loving was arrested two weeks ago after calling authorities to report that someone had pointed a gun at her.

Her attorney plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the Miami-Dade Police Department.

