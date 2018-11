DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges have been dropped against a Dania Beach school security guard accused of bringing a gun on campus.

Deputies said they found the gun inside Nathaniel Strowbridge’s car in the school’s parking lot.

Prosecutors have since dropped the charge.

It is unclear if Strowbridge will keep his job at the school.

