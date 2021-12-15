NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges have been dropped against one of the men arrested in connection to a Northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall shooting.

One of the three men believed to be behind the shooting at El Mula Banquet Hall is no longer being charged.

Investigators said the three suspects opened fire on a crowd outside of the banquet hall on May 30.

Twenty people were injured and three victims died following the shooting.

Twenty-year-old Warneric Buckner was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder but on Wednesday, prosecutors dropped the charges against him.

The decision was made after, they said, detectives improperly got a confession from Buckner after he asked for an attorney.

Prosecutors are saying that confession could be considered inadmissible evidence.

The case remains open.

The state said Buckner could face other charges in the future as more evidence is uncovered.

