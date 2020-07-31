Charges dropped against Miami Beach man who pushed elderly man out of elevator

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges have been dropped against a Miami Beach man who was caught on video pushing an elderly man out of an elevator.

Nachem Gross, 72, claimed he was defending himself and his wife against COVID-19 and raised his forearm when an elderly man tried to enter the elevator they were on.

The Miami Beach condo had mandated only two people per elevator ride to encourage social distancing.

The elderly man who was pushed fell backwards and hurt his leg.

Gross is no longer facing a charge of aggravated battery.

